Canton High senior sinks game-winning buzzer-beater

Courtesy: Hal Heard

CANTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – There's still some excitement in the air at Canton High School, where the boys basketball team won against their rival Tuesday evening with a buzzer-beater.

It's the half-court shot that sent the crowd wild.

In a tie game, Canton High School senior Omar Suleiman thought they'd go into overtime against Salem High.

But with a few seconds left on the clock and some defensive work, the ball ended up in Suleiman's hands. He went for it.

"I saw the clock, there's about one second left, so I knew I had to get the shot off soon. So I took about one more dribble, shot it, and hope for the best," Suleiman told CBS Detroit.

Giving Canton three points for a 68-65 win.

"We've had back-to-back buzzer beaters a few years ago, but nothing as far in terms of a half-court like what Omar did," Jimmy Reddy, Canton coach, said.

The 6-foot-6 guard/forward, who's been playing since the third grade, is humble about making the shot.

Suleiman says he couldn't have done it without his teammates, who think the world of him.

"Omar is a leader and obviously a really talented player. Definitely a big part of our team, especially on the offensive side of the ball. I don't really think anybody can really guard him like that and the state," Caleb Williams, a guard on the Canton HS basketball team, said.

School leaders say it's a proud moment they're soaking in.

"That type of leadership is what we're looking for. Incredible, wonderful achievements but also humble," David Reed-Nordwall, Canton High School Principal, said. "So I think the world needs to see it."

In the fall, Suleiman will attend Lake Superior State, where he'll continue to play basketball. His dream is to one day get drafted into the NBA.

"But I'm just your regular kid nothing too special about me," Suleiman said.