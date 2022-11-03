Canterbury Village to kick off series of holiday celebrations

Orion Township, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Canterbury Village is releasing its holiday season lineup, offering people a chance to stroll, shop and satisfy their sweet tooth.

Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll Canterbury Village

The family-friendly festivities will kickoff with a tree lighting. That will mark the beginning of a series of weekend activities throughout November and December. This includes the annual holiday strolls, a cookie crawl and breakfast with Santa.

The historic village will light-up its 45-foot dancing Christmas tree on Nov. 18 from 5-8 p.m. The tree will not be the only talk of the town that night. There will plenty of treats and entertainment, including live carolers, s'mores, hot cocoa and hot cider stations. Outdoor fire pits will be keep visitors warm as they shop throughout the village.

Canterbury Village marketplace Canterbury Village

The sweet season events will continue that weekend. The Cocoa Crawl is Nov. 19-20 from 1 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shops across the village will offer samples of hand-crafted cocoa treats, and adults can enjoy special cocoa cocktails. The shops are bringing out their best creations as they compete for the Best Cocoa Award, which will be decided by guests at the Cocoa Crawl. The village hopes you will also bring your best canned and non-perishable food to benefit The Village Food Pantry. Tickets are $2 per person. Admission is free for children under two, active military and veterans.

The following weekend will have shoppers getting their hands on a lot of items, from boutique clothing to cookies. The Holiday Markets will open Nov. 25-27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shops will offer a variety of items, including clothing and accessories, artisan jewelry, gourmet foods and designed items made in Michigan.

You can enjoy the Canterbury Cookie Crawl that same weekend. On Nov. 26-27 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., visitors can sample Christmas cookies and vote for the Best Cookie Award. Tickets for the Cookie Crawl are $2 per person. Children, active military and veterans can participate for free.

Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll Canterbury Village

Multiple nights are dedicated to The Holiday Stroll, which promises to brighten up your night with a winter wonderland consisting of more than a million lights. They will be choreographed to classic holiday songs and professional carolers. Live performances will entertain the crowd, with recreations of popular holiday scenes, and visitors from characters like Frosty The Snowman, Buddy The Elf, Anna, Elsa, Olaf and The Grinch. Children can visit Santa Claus himself, and drop off their letters in his personal mailbox. This year's Holiday Stroll is going the extra mile by teaming up with the local non-profit Bottomless Toy Chest. They will collect toys for kids in need at drop boxes through the village. Tickets for The Holiday Stroll are $15 per person. They must be purchased online in advance. Also make sure you save $5 for parking. Once again, kids, military members and veterans can enjoy the strolls for free.

Non-profit organization Bottomless Toy Chest will collect toys children in need during the annual Holiday Stroll Canterbury Village

For those who enjoy a good breakfast, you can share a meal with Santa Claus on a handful of mornings. The Grinch will also join visitors for breakfast, but make sure you stay off Santa's naughty list.

"From our millions of twinkling lights, to delectable sweet treats, professional carolers, beloved holiday costumed characters, warming fire pits, visits with Santa Claus and so much more, Canterbury Village is Oakland County's holiday headquarters for memory-making family fun," said Keith Aldridge, owner of Canterbury Village. "We are eager to celebrate the magic of the season with activities and attractions for guests of all ages throughout November and December."

For a full of list of the events, head over to the Canterbury Village's website.