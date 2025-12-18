Canadian man arrested at international bridge in Sault Ste. Marie with stolen semi-truck

A Canadian man was arrested in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, after an officer handling a commercial vehicle traffic stop, discovered the tractor-trailer was stolen.

Michigan State Police said the investigation began as a motor carrier officer from the Sault Ste. Marie post was on patrol near the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge, which travels between Michigan and Ontario. About 7:35 p.m. Dec. 12, the motor carrier officer noticed a semi-truck towing a trailer had commercial vehicle violations.

After a traffic stop, the officer was able to confirm that the truck was stolen out of Ontario. In addition, the vehicle identification number had been altered.

Both the truck and trailer were seized and towed from the scene.

The driver, identified as Yuvraj Singh, 24, of Brampton, Ontario, was lodged in the Chippewa County Jail. He was arraigned Monday in the 91st District Court on charges of receiving and concealing a stolen motor vehicle, motor vehicle fraud- concealing or misrepresenting identity of motor vehicle with intent, and invalid license plate-international registration plan.

He was released on bond conditions that included surrendering his passport.

Michigan State Police was assisted on this call by U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Southwest Commercial Auto Recovery.