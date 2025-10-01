Canadian authorities seize nearly 50 weapons, 17K rounds of ammo at Windsor border

An investigation by Canadian authorities resulted in the seizure of nearly 50 weapons, along with firearms parts and ammunition imported from the U.S. and intended for delivery in Windsor, Ontario.

The Canada Border Services Agency announced the results of the investigation on Wednesday by its Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team, adding that an arrest has been made in the case.

During May and June, border services officers from the agency's Windsor, Toronto and Montreal offices intercepted four parcels containing firearms parts and tools for manufacturing firearms, the agency said. All of those parcels were imported from the United States and directed to the same address in Windsor.

Following up on that investigation, the Ontario Firearms Smuggling Enforcement Team, with the assistance of Windsor Police Emergency Services Unit, served a search warrant on July 17 in Windsor, confiscating 48 firearms, 30 auto sears used to convert semi-automatic firearms into fully automatic machine guns, which are prohibited in Canada, various firearms parts, 175 magazines, of which 104 were prohibited items in Canada, and about 17,000 rounds of ammunition.

Since that time, the Canada Border Services Agency has arrested a 30-year-old Windsor resident and charged him with 12 offenses, including smuggling a prohibited device, attempting to manufacture a firearm, and improper storage of a firearm.

The charges are pending validation by Canadian court authorities.

During 2024, Canadian authorities said, 90% of all firearms seized at the Canadian border came from the United States.

"Illegal weapons are a significant threat to public safety and stopping them from getting onto our streets is critically important. This investigation demonstrates our strong commitment to securing our borders and preventing criminals from getting their hands on illegal weapons," Gary Anandasangaree, Canada's Minister of Public Safety, said about the case.