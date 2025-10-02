Canada Border Services system outage causes lengthy backups at Blue Water Bridge

A system outage affecting some Canadian border crossings caused traffic snarls for several hours Thursday, approaching the Blue Water Bridge over the St. Clair River, between Michigan and Ontario.

At 2 p.m. Thursday, the Michigan Department of Transportation reported delays of 90 to 120 minutes for westbound traffic and over two hours for eastbound traffic to the Blue Water Bridge between Port Huron, Michigan, and Port Edward, Ontario.

The traffic backup approaching the Blue Water Bridge was listed on MDOT's traffic reports for much of the day Thursday, with the announcement that "Canadian Customs are experiencing a system outage, causing major delays in commercial processing at ports of entry. They are working closely with IT partners to resolve this issue as soon as possible."

The Canada Border Services Agency reported at about 11:30 a.m. Thursday, a CBSA Primary Inspection Kiosk system had an outage, "impacting some airports." Canadian authorities said that the specific system outage was resolved by 1:49 p.m. Thursday, adding that delays could linger.

There are also lane closures on the eastbound span of the bridge due to bridge deck repairs that began Sept. 15, MDOT says.