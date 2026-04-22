Hidden camera catches drivers outside Metro Detroit daycare passing stopped school bus

The owner of a daycare in Waterford Township, Michigan, is sounding the alarm after catching multiple drivers blowing past a stopped school bus outside the facility.

Dawn Bajis, owner and director of Little House Academy, captured the first video last Thursday and says it's an issue that happens almost daily.

Little House Academy

"This is not new. We've had this issue for years," said Bajis.

"People fly by. They don't even stop anymore," Little House Academy teacher Bridget Caswell said.

Little House Academy is located off Elizabeth Lake Road near Cooley. Bajis tells CBS News Detroit that drivers constantly violate Michigan's school bus law, which puts kids at risk.

"Just blatant disregard for the buses red lights and there always a stop sign that accompanies that red light and people just drive straight past," said Bajis.

Fed up, Bajis set up a hidden camera again on Tuesday. She caught those behind the wheel at it again.

CBS Detroit

"I knew without a doubt it was going to happen again, and it did. My absolute worst concern is a child being hurt, run over," Bajis stated.

She's now handing the videos over to the police and encourages people to follow the law.

"I'm trying to be proactive with this. There are people that are unaware that you have to stop on a four-lane highway and the only reason why you don't need to stop if the bus is on the other side is if there's a concrete barrier and there's not a concrete barrier here," said Bajis.

Meantime, Bajis is committed to raising awareness and has this message for those on the road.

CBS Detroit

"It doesn't matter if this is your child, not your child; we have to help keep them safe. There is nothing that is more important than stopping for 20 seconds for a bus for a child to get on safely. It doesn't take that much time," Bajis said.

CBS News Detroit reached out to Waterford Township Police Chief Scott Underwood to find out how the department is addressing the issue. Underwood was not available for an interview on Wednesday, but sent the following statement: