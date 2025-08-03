Western Michigan man, 43, sentenced for sexually exploiting girls

A 43-year-old Caledonia, Michigan, man has been sentenced for sexually exploiting high school girls, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Michigan said Friday.

Scott Michael Elam was sentenced by a federal judge to 30 years in prison. The attorney's office said he previously pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Elam allegedly admitted to selling alcohol, marijuana and vapes to "numerous minors" throughout Western Michigan. According to the attorney's office, he offered discounts to girls who made sexually explicit pictures and videos of themselves and sent them to him, or had sex with him.

Federal officials said Elam admitted to exploiting 11 girls.

Elam was ordered at the sentencing hearing to give up his Caledonia home, where he had sex with one of the minors and provided contraband to others.

"Mr. Elam's predatory actions are reprehensible and should never be tolerated," Cheyvoryea Gibson, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Detroit office, said. "The FBI in Michigan will remain relentless in pursuing bad actors who exploit the most vulnerable among us."

The attorney's office said the case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative aimed at protecting children from online exploitation and abuse.

If you know of a child who may have been a victim of exploitation, call the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or visit the website.