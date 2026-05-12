Oakland County businesses working to move forward amid water main break repairs

Being a small business owner comes with its own challenges, and when you add a pipe burst to the mix, Lake Orion Coffee Shop owner Charlie McClenaghan says you never really know how to prepare.

McClenaghan has owned Wee Bean Coffee Company for three years, and when she learned that she and other businesses in Lake Orion needed to close to conserve water, an idea began to brew.

"Thankfully, we knew we had the trailer, and we knew we only used distilled water anyways," said McClenaghan.

"A lot of our regular customers that are right downtown here were like, thank goodness because they don't have water," said McClenaghan.

Things are turning up for everyone, especially businesses.

"Last night (Monday) at 9 p.m., we lifted the order on businesses that don't consume large amounts of water," said Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett.

The recommendation, as of now, is for restaurants to do only carryout orders, and additional instructions were given to owners on Tuesday afternoon. But working around the restrictions hasn't been easy for bigger businesses.

"I was closed Mother's Day, I was closed Monday and Tuesday," said Lake Orion and Orion Township Culver's owner Joe Simmons.

Simmons told CBS News Detroit that he just learned he can open his drive-through on Wednesday. But not being able to take any orders for three days, he says, really strains finances.

"It's been pretty tough, and the first thing I did I felt bad for my employees because they said we could be closed for 10 days to weeks," said Simmons.

Simmons is paying his employees while they are off, unsure whether insurance will cover the bill. He's hoping that when they open, people will be craving Culver's.

"Don't go to the grocery stores, go out to eat," he said.