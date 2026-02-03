Burst water pipe floods part of Franklin Wright's Woodward Avenue location

A water pipe burst and flooded part of a Detroit community services building on Woodward Avenue early Tuesday.

The building flood was at 7375 Woodward Ave., one of the Franklin Wright Settlement facilities. The nonprofit, human services agency provides community-based services and programs for children and seniors, along with emergency assistance for low-income families. Youthville Detroit is a separate youth development center that also shares the building.

Hundreds of people normally use services and resources every day at that location.

Before water was shut off, the flood had reached almost every section of the first floor and the basement, resulting in extensive damage. Ahmad Nassar, vice president of strategy and development for Franklin Wright Settlements, said the agency's other Metro Detroit locations will step up to provide services while repairs take place on Woodward Avenue.