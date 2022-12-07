'Ring of fire' in Detroit leads police to investigate

(CBS DETROIT) - Gasoline, fire and burnouts. It was quite the scene early Monday morning along Greenfield and Seven Mile roads.

Video shared on multiple social media platforms shows nearly five minutes of cars performing burnouts. Also in the video, an officer's cruiser can be seen in the footage.

Police tell us residents' safety is always on their minds.

"The objective is to disperse and disband the group safely," DPD 8th Precinct Commander, Vernal Newson, said.

We're told the brazen incident resulted in one of the officer's cars being hit. Newson says, that driver was issued a citation.

Incidents like this authorities say are becoming all too common.

"What we found over the past few years is that a majority of the drifters and drag racers are suburbanites or people that live outside of the City of Detroit," Newson said.

Police say they have identified a white Dodge Challenger and expect to issue a warrant soon for the driver. According to authorities, other cars on the scene removed their plates.

For those thinking about committing the same stunt police urge you to rethink that choice.

"We're coming after you we're gonna come and execute a search warrant at your home and we're gonna take your vehicle," Newson lamented.

In the video, at one point a man pours gasoline on the street and lights it.

For citizens who happen to notice incidents like this, one police want you to help them help our community.

"This is our city, let's do something about it," Newson said. "You see a vehicle… take the license plate off the car...call us."