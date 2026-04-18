Bryce Underwood wraps up spring with shaky performance, Tommy Carr shines

Michigan gave the public its first peek at Bryce Underwood since hiring a new leader and a quarterbacks coach.

The results looked familiar.

Underwood was 3 of 9 for 22 yards on Saturday when the Wolverines wrapped up spring practices, putting him on the field with both the blue and maize teams for the first quarter.

He was wide and long on some throws and perhaps his best pass, a throw over the deep middle in traffic, was dropped.

Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham, hired to replace Sherrone Moore, said Underwood has improved behind the scenes.

"He progressed all through spring, and some things may not have been noticeable to the general populace," Whittingham said. "His footwork, pocket presence, he's improved in all areas. He has work to do. He knows that, but he's ahead of where he was last season.

"We think he has a lot of upside. We have a lot of confidence in him."

Underwood, who was not available for interviews on Saturday, said recently that he's just trying to be himself.

"Not trying to impress anybody," he said.

Underwood signed with the Wolverines after flipping a commitment from LSU last year as the nation's No. 1 recruit.

He became the fourth true freshman to start at quarterback for college football's winningest program and had an uneven season.

Underwood completed 60% of his throws for 2,428 yards with 11 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. He ran for 392 yards and six touchdowns.

When Moore was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant and Whittingham was hired, Underwood said he didn't think about transferring.

"I was going to stay home no matter what," he said.

Michigan didn't have an assistant coach dedicated to coaching quarterbacks last season, but it does now with former NFL quarterback Koy Detmer on staff after working with Willingham as an analyst last season at Utah.

Underwood has also worked this offseason with California-based quarterbacks guru Jordan Palmer, who has tutored NFL players such as Joe Burrow and Josh Allen.

After not living up to the hype last season, Underwood's teammates say he's motivated to show what he can do this year.

"He's playing with a chip on his shoulder," running back Jordan Marshall said.

He may also be playing with a promising player looking over his shoulder.

Tommy Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and brother of Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr, followed up an impressive spring in private with a strong performance in front of about 35,000 fans at the Big House.

"Bryce is our starter right now," Whittingham said. "That's not any different after today, but Tommy has really made strides."

Carr was 21 of 30 for 143 yards, drawing another round of praise from Whittingham, who said the freshman was the most pleasant surprise of the spring.

"He has a great pocket presence," Whittingham said. "He can extend plays, keeps his eyes downfield. All the things you look for in a big-time quarterback, I believe Tommy possesses."

Tommy Carr grew up in nearby Saline, backing up his brother CJ in high school before he became the starting quarterback at Notre Dame.

His father, Jason Carr, was a backup quarterback for Lloyd Carr, who led the Wolverines to the 1997 national title as coach. His maternal grandfather, Tom Curtis, was an All-America defensive back at the program.

"They've been through it all," Tommy Carr said. "When they give me advice, you listen because they know what they're talking about. That's been a big help in this process."