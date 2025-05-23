Brownstown Township woman struck, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run crash

SUV crashes into building in Redford; holiday travel peak times; and more top stories

Police are seeking the driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Wednesday night in Brownstown Township, Michigan.

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. on Dix-Toledo Road, between King Road and Carter Road in Wayne County, according to the Brownstown Police Department, which is working with the Downriver Crash Team on the investigation.

The victim was Sandra Bacon, 81 of Brownstown Township. She was found in the roadway with significant injuries, and pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved had left the scene before officers arrived.

Brownstown police said officers are reviewing nearby security video and asking for any information from the public.

"It is possible the driver did not know they struck a person, so we urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the driver or vehicle involved to please come forward," the report said. "We would like to thank the witnesses who stopped to render aid, firefighters/EMS who continued medical intervention, and the police officers who helped investigate this incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Attard at the Brownstown Police Department at 734-675-1300, ext. 1118.