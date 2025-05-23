Watch CBS News
Brownstown Township woman struck, killed by vehicle in hit-and-run crash

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Police are seeking the driver involved in a fatal pedestrian crash Wednesday night in Brownstown Township, Michigan. 

The crash happened about 9:45 p.m. on Dix-Toledo Road, between King Road and Carter Road in Wayne County, according to the Brownstown Police Department, which is working with the Downriver Crash Team on the investigation.  

The victim was Sandra Bacon, 81 of Brownstown Township. She was found in the roadway with significant injuries, and pronounced dead at the scene. 

The vehicle involved had left the scene before officers arrived. 

Brownstown police said officers are reviewing nearby security video and asking for any information from the public. 

"It is possible the driver did not know they struck a person, so we urge anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has information about the driver or vehicle involved to please come forward," the report said. "We would like to thank the witnesses who stopped to render aid, firefighters/EMS who continued medical intervention, and the police officers who helped investigate this incident." 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Attard at the Brownstown Police Department at 734-675-1300, ext. 1118. 

