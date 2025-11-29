At least 1 Brownstown Township officer shoots at suspect during domestic violence call, police say

Police in Brownstown Township, Michigan, say at least one of their officers shot at a suspect while responding to a report of domestic violence on Friday night.

The officers responded to the reported incident near the area of Pennsylvania and Inkster roads around 7:20 p.m. Police said they spoke with witnesses and the alleged victim, and learned a suspect had barricaded themself inside a garage.

"The officers encountered the suspect, and shots were fired," police said in a news release on Friday night.

According to officials, the township's fire department provided medical care to the suspect and brought them to the hospital. Police haven't disclosed the extent of their injuries, including whether the gunfire hit them.

The Michigan State Police is investigating the shooting.