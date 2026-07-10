Brownstown Township police still seeking kayaker who was lost in July 3 storm

Police in Brownstown Township, Michigan, continue to ask for the public's help in locating a Monroe man who was last seen on a kayak as severe storms pushed into the western shore of Lake Erie.

Jesus "Chewy" Sanchez, 30, of Monroe, was kayaking with two friends on the evening of July 3. Police say they were traveling back from Celeron Island to Downriver Marina as a severe windstorm resulted in winds of 70 mph and waves reaching 10 to 20 feet. This was the same storm that resulted in nearly 400,000 power outages across Southeast Michigan.

The three kayakers became separated and capsized, police said.

"Two of the three kayakers were rescued by passing jet skiers. Sanchez has not been seen since," Brownstown police said on Thursday.

Search efforts so far included Brownstown Township Police Department, Brownstown Professional Fire Fighters, Grosse Ile Police Department, Grosse Ile Fire Department, Wayne County Sheriff's Office Marine Division, Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police, U.S. Coast Guard and the Downriver Mutual Aid Dive Search and Rescue Team. Brownstown officers also deployed drones to assist in the search.

Missing person flier for Jesus Sanchez of Monroe, Michigan, who was last seen kayaking along Lake Erie on July 3, 2026. Brownstown Township Police Department

Sanchez is about 5 feet and 5 inches tall, about 190 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, police said. He was last seen wearing blue and green swimming trunks.

"Based on weather conditions and lake currents, authorities believe he could be located anywhere along the shoreline of Lake Erie, including Michigan, Ohio, or Canadian waters," police said.

Officers ask that anyone who was on Lake Erie that evening and have information on the man's possible location, or have since found anything that might help in the investigation, to call Brownstown Township Police Department at 734-675-1300.