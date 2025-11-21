Watch CBS News
Local News

Brownstown Township police, DNR officials investigate illegal hunting site

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Add CBS News on Google

Authorities are investigating an instance of illegal firearms deer hunting in Brownstown Township, Michigan. 

A resident reported possible gunshots heard during the weekend of Nov. 15-16 in the area of Telegraph and West roads, the Brownstown Township Police Department said. When a police officer checked on the area, he noticed a vehicle that he believed to be connected to illegal gun hunting activity. 

The responding officer contacted a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer, and the two coordinated a detailed search of the area. 

The police and DNR officers found a hunting site hidden in the woods where there was a spent shell casing, a deer, a rifle and the suspect. 

The DNR has now taken over the investigation, police said. 

The firearm deer hunting season in Michigan's Lower Peninsula started Nov. 15 and goes to Nov. 30. However, Brownstown Township police say that firearm hunting is not permitted anywhere in the Wayne County township except in parts of Pointe Mouilee State Game Area

"Violations not only put wildlife at risk but can endanger our community.  Offenders are subject to criminal charges, seizure of their firearms, deer and loss of hunting licenses," police said. "Thank you to the vigilant resident who called this in — and great work by Officer DuBois and our partners at DNR for ensuring Brownstown remains safe and law-abiding." 

The above video originally aired on Sept. 3, 2025.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue