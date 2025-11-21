Brownstown Township police, DNR officials investigate illegal hunting site

Authorities are investigating an instance of illegal firearms deer hunting in Brownstown Township, Michigan.

A resident reported possible gunshots heard during the weekend of Nov. 15-16 in the area of Telegraph and West roads, the Brownstown Township Police Department said. When a police officer checked on the area, he noticed a vehicle that he believed to be connected to illegal gun hunting activity.

The responding officer contacted a Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer, and the two coordinated a detailed search of the area.

The police and DNR officers found a hunting site hidden in the woods where there was a spent shell casing, a deer, a rifle and the suspect.

The DNR has now taken over the investigation, police said.

The firearm deer hunting season in Michigan's Lower Peninsula started Nov. 15 and goes to Nov. 30. However, Brownstown Township police say that firearm hunting is not permitted anywhere in the Wayne County township except in parts of Pointe Mouilee State Game Area.

"Violations not only put wildlife at risk but can endanger our community. Offenders are subject to criminal charges, seizure of their firearms, deer and loss of hunting licenses," police said. "Thank you to the vigilant resident who called this in — and great work by Officer DuBois and our partners at DNR for ensuring Brownstown remains safe and law-abiding."

