Michigan pageant winner brings home international title

BROWNSTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS NEWS DETROIT) - Amy Douglas, who is now an international pageant winner.

CBS News Detroit first brought you the story in June about the Metro Detroit mother-daughter duo who both won their respective categories for the United International Queens Pageant for 2023-24. That victory secured their ticket to Atlanta where Amy took home the international title, being crowned winner and United International Elite Exceptional Ms. Classic. It's a moment she says made her feel like her favorite singer.

"I'm a queen," Douglas said. "It made me feel like Amy Winehouse. That's how I feel."

While Janet was named the first runner-up, she says that if it wasn't for her daughter, she never would have entered pageants.

"For me, it was the mother-daughter experience, and you know, I would do anything for my daughter. Most mothers and fathers would and it was that shared experience that brought us to this particular pageant because they embrace women with different abilities," Sides said.

The mother-daughter duo both received various recognitions, including signed letters from President Biden.

After all the pageant success for Amy, we asked her what was next.

"I want to be in The Voice. I'd like to sing in The Voice," Douglas said.