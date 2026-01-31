Broken elevator caused by burst pipe at Detroit high-rise leaves residents frustrated

Detroit officials held an emergency news conference on Saturday afternoon after a pipe burst at a high-rise apartment building, causing the elevator to shut down.

David Bowser, chief of staff for Mayor Mary Sheffield, said the city gathered as many resources as possible to meet the needs of Washington Boulevard Apartments residents, the majority of whom are seniors.

Officials say the building has hired additional security to help elderly people up and down the stairs, even bringing groceries to their door.

After nearly a month in office, Bowser said Saturday's response by the city is the standard for Sheffield's administration.

"Seniors are definitely important to the administration," he said. "We have an office of senior citizen affairs that Mayor Sheffield announced the other day. And so what we are talking about is collaborating between departments and with property management companies to make sure that the needs of seniors are met."

The building's manager said the burst pipe caught them by surprise. CBS News Detroit spoke with residents who said it's not the first issue they've had at the high-rise.

"The elevator has been a problem," Charlotte Roberts, a resident at Washington Boulevard Apartments, said. "When I moved in here, we had a freight elevator. We no longer have that elevator. 'Cost too much money to fix.' Okay. Now, my second year here, I was on the elevator for one hour going to work.

Officials said the elevator was drying out on Saturday evening. According to the building's manager, it could be fixed as early as Monday.