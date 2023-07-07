Britney Spears responds to alleged assault by Victor Wembanyama's security guard

Britney Spears is speaking out after she was allegedly assaulted by a security guard for Victor Wembanyama — this year's number one NBA draft pick.

In a statement posted to Twitter on Thursday, the pop star said she first spotted Wembanyama in her Las Vegas hotel lobby as she was headed to dinner. Later that night, she said she saw him at a restaurant in a different hotel.

Spears said she recognized Wembanyama and wanted to congratulate him on his accomplishments.

"It was really loud, so I tapped him on the shoulder to get his attention," the singer wrote. "His security then back handed me in the face without looking back, in front of a crowd."

She said the blow almost knocked her over and knocked her glasses off.

Wembanyama, who was drafted by the San Antonio Spurs last month, told reporters Thursday that as he was walking down a hallway, someone who had been trying to get his attention "grabbed me from behind." He said security then "pushed her away," though he noted he didn't see what happened because he had been told not to stop so that a crowd couldn't form around him.

The 19-year-old said he didn't know "how much force" was used and that he only found out the person was Spears hours later.

Spears addressed Wembanyama's comments in her response, denying that she "grabbed him from behind."

"I simply tapped him on the shoulder," she wrote.

Spears criticized the security guards' behavior, pointing out that she is often swarmed by fans, including that same night.

"I was swarmed by a group of at least 20 fans," she said. "My security team didn't hit any of them."

In a statement to CBS News, the Las Vegas Police Department said it responded to a battery incident in the area around 11 p.m. Wednesday night, but could not provide more information. The department said no arrests were made and no citations were issued.

Spears said the story was "super embarrassing," but that she shared it to "urge people in the public eye to set and example and treat all people with respect."

"Physical violence is happening too much in this world. Often behind closed doors," she wrote. "I stand with all the victims and my heart goes out to all of you!!!"

The "Circus" singer said she has not received a public apology from Wembanyama, the security guard or the Spurs.