Brighton Area Schools to improve road safety around Hawkins Elementary

Brighton Area Schools is adding some additional safety measures to the roads around Hawkins Elementary School.

The school district is working with Green Oak Township and the Livingston County Road Commission to improve road safety around the elementary school.

On Nov. 10, the Livingston County Road Commission approved flashing beacons on Lee Road.

Brighton Area Schools Superintendent Matt Outlaw said that very few students walk to class, but the district has hired an additional crossing guard to make sure those who do can do so safely.

The road commission will also extend the school zone in the area to slow traffic that travels past the school.

Still in the works, according to Outlaw, is the possibility of an additional crosswalk and expanded sidewalks.