Brighton District Library celebrates 4 acres of newly revamped green space

For months, volunteers with the Livingston Land Conservancy have been hard at work improving the land around Brighton District Library.

"We probably put in well over 500 hours of human labor on this property so far, and we're not done," said Sara Thomas, president of the Livingston Land Conservancy.

This week, the Livingston Land Conservancy is celebrating the new space that features walking trails and benches to admire the landscape and wetlands.

"We want people to explore nature, appreciate it, but also have time to listen to the birds," said Thomas.

Thomas said that spaces like this are very valuable to boost your mood.

"It's a chance to be in nature but also to refresh your mental health," said Thomas.

For Cindy Mack, who serves as the director of the Brighton District Library, this revamped green space is another way for residents to enjoy their community.

"It's a wonderful gift to the community to have in the city limits a really walkable outdoor space that connects people to nature," Mack said.

Mack noted the library is planning to use the space for their programming.

"The Land Conservancy and the library, we have a program that we're planning for this summer as part of the summer reading program to incorporate this space," she said.

Mack said the easy-to-get-to green space is simply a positive addition to the library.

"I think nature is always a good thing, and it's a way to disconnect," she said.