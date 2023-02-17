Watch CBS News
Local News

Bridge work requires closing I-94 ramp to Lodge Freeway in Detroit

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the westbound I-94 ramp to the northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) requires closure so that crews can complete bridge work.

MDOT says the ramp will be closed at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. and will remain closed until late summer.

Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 to northbound M-10. 

Crews will build a new barrier wall as part of the ongoing work in replacing the Cass Avenue overpass above I-94.

The work on this $12.5 million project involves replacing the original structure that was built in 1955. 

For more information on I-94 projects, visit here

First published on February 17, 2023 / 12:41 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.