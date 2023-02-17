Bridge work requires closing I-94 ramp to Lodge Freeway in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Michigan Department of Transportation announced that the westbound I-94 ramp to the northbound M-10 (Lodge Freeway) requires closure so that crews can complete bridge work.

MDOT says the ramp will be closed at 5 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 20. and will remain closed until late summer.

Traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 to northbound M-10.

Crews will build a new barrier wall as part of the ongoing work in replacing the Cass Avenue overpass above I-94.

The work on this $12.5 million project involves replacing the original structure that was built in 1955.

For more information on I-94 projects, visit here.