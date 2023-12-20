Man arraigned for stealing elderly woman's purse at Meijer in Pittsfield Township

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Dec. 20, 2023

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Brian Donald Miller, 46, from Milan was arrested and arraigned for stealing a purse from an 80-year-old woman, the Pittsfield Township Department of Public Safety said.

The purse snatching happened on Dec. 16 at the Meijer located at 3825 Carpenter Road in Pittsfield Township, police said.

The woman, a Pittsfield resident, was putting groceries into her car trunk when Miller grabbed her purse she was holding, officers said.

The woman's finger got cut from the purse key ring, investigation shows.

Miller fled with the woman's purse and a witness started following the suspect, reporting that the suspect had been hiding near a dumpster at a business across the street, according to officers.

Officers surrounded a wooded area behind the business and arrested the suspect, investigators said.

The purse was found near the dumpster, officer said.

A double-edged knife was located on Miller during his arrest, police said, that wasn't used in the purse snatching.

Miller is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail.

On Dec. 17, Miller was charged with larceny, and carrying a concealed weapon