Breaking down Michigan's education budget

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - More money per student, universal free lunch for K-12 schools and expanded eligibility for Michigan Pre-K programs are just three of the things included in this year's budget allocation for education in our state.

It's a historic budget celebrated by educators and advocates alike.

"When you really talk about equitable resources for each student, then you have to lean in on what the data says, and you have to provide dollars. So that zip code does not dictate educational quality," said Daveda Colbert, who serves as superintendent for Wayne RESA.

In total, Michigan schools are looking at a budget of $24 billion, which includes a 5% increase in per-student funding or $9,608.

"Now, the research says that we should be at $10,421. But again, when we first started this show, we were at $7,000. So, definitely some huge incremental movements towards appropriate funding for our students," said Colbert.

In addition, schools with high numbers of economically at-risk students will have access to another $952 million and $160 million to go towards universal free lunch for K-12 students.

"When kids participate in school meals, we see better participation in learning, We see better outcomes, we see higher graduation rates and lower discipline issues," said Bernadette Downey, the associate director of No Kid Hungry.

Data from the Brookings Institute found that healthy lunches contribute to an increase of 40% in test scores.

"So the more that we can get kids taking part in the school meals program, that means that there's less stigma for kids who may have food insecurity at home, that the more kids who participate, the really the better off the school will be as a result," she said.

But Downey tells CBS News Detroit that the work isn't done. Downey says advocates would like to see this program become a permanent fixture in Michigan schools.

"We want to make sure that students and families have the reassurance that when they show up to school, not just next year, that moving forward, this is something that, just like textbooks and school buses, they can expect that as part of the educational experience," she said.

