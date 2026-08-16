8 people arrested after brawl at Royal Oak pub during Woodward Dream Cruise

Police in Royal Oak, Michigan, say they're investigating a brawl at a pub that broke out during the Woodward Dream Cruise on Saturday and resulted in eight arrests.

The fight happened at Duggan's Irish Pub on the 31000 block of Woodward Avenue. Lt. Rich Millard with the Royal Oak Police Department said people involved sustained bumps and bruises, but he is not aware of any serious injuries.

Police say it's unknown whether the people arrested will be charged.

Despite the brawl, people CBS News Detroit spoke with on Sunday are looking forward to coming back to the cruise next year.

"I love cars and, you know, spending time with friends and family. I love it," attendee David Fowler said.

Kurt Trimas, who participated in the event, said, "I'm looking forward to next year. You know, I am kinda sad that it's winding down. I just got this car and I just wanna drive it everywhere. I just love seeing all the classics and meeting all these different people here."

The event started in 1995 as a fundraiser to build a soccer field in Ferndale, organizers say.