Woodward Dream Cruise motorists find joy in captivating spectators

Cruising down Woodward Avenue this year is a backward camper pulling a Ford truck with the undead as passengers.

The vehicle is driven by Jerry Naumann.

"I live and breathe car exhaust fumes. Love to wrench on them. Get my hands oily. Live in [the] Detroit area, you learn that you gotta be around cars to grow up. Most of your relatives worked for the car companies or had hot rods growing up," Naumann said.

Since 1995, Naumann has participated in the Woodward Dream Cruise.

"The first one was back then, and through the many decades, I've had many different creations. Either I've owned, purchased, built, but I've had fun out there cruising every one of them," Naumann said.

For years, he drove a topsy-turvy red van.

"Medical edibles will do it. You eat enough of them and you come up with some crazy ideas," Naumann said.

Both the van and camper were created by the same builder from St. John's, Michigan.

"People don't know anyone's in the vehicle driving it, or where the driver's at half the time. But I like the smiles that puts on kids' faces. I'm driving down the road and all the thumbs up and waves I get from people," Naumann said.

Another popular ride you'll see at the Dream Cruise is one of the most recognizable cars in the history of film: the DeLorean.

"They love the car. They take a lot of pictures. We answer a lot of questions. It's been a lot of fun owning it," David Holmes said.

David Holmes, from Plymouth, Michigan, knew he always wanted to own the car from "Back to the Future."

"It's a very top film of mine. Actually, we are converting this one into a DeLorean time machine, just like the movie. It'll be an exact replica," Holmes said.

He says the Dream Cruise is about making connections.

"The human interaction is just as much fun as driving the car and getting, you know, a lot of what we call whoop-de-dos and look-you's. They just love the car," Holmes said.

It's an event you don't want to miss.

"You got to do it once in your life, just to see something. It's like going to a Super Bowl. You just got to go once and experience it." Naumann said.