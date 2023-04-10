Teen in custody after 16-year-old fatally shot in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A suspect is in custody after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Detroit, police said.
At about 10:41 p.m. on Friday, April 7, a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot inside a building near Eight Mile Road and Murray Hill Street.
A teenager is in custody in connection to this incident.
The investigation is ongoing. No further information has been released at this time.
