Here's the story of the bow tie pin giveaway at Rocket Classic

Thousands of fans, volunteers and event staff packed Detroit Golf Club on Thursday for the opening round of the Rocket Classic, and one tradition stood out across the course: the red Bow Tie Day pins worn by spectators.

The annual tradition honors the memory of Nick Gilbert, the son of Rocket founder Dan Gilbert.

The first 10,000 fans through the gates received commemorative bow tie pins as part of the tribute.

One of the thousands of bow tie pins that were given to fans on July 30 for the Rocket Classic opening. CBS News Detroit

"It's inspiring, right? People are wanting to support the cause, wanting to support this classic tournament in Detroit," said fan Jim Zimmer.

After Nick Gilbert's death in 2023 from complications related to neurofibromatosis, tournament organizers dedicated the opening day of the Rocket Classic to honoring his legacy.

"Nick was an amazing young man, filled with energy and vibrancy, and a ton of life. Neurofibromatosis took his life far too soon," Rocket Classic CEO Nic Barlage said.

Zimmer, who has attended the tournament's opening day for the past three years, said Bow Tie Day has helped him learn more about the disease and the people affected by it.

"I think it's great. It's a great way to raise awareness, especially with the larger turnouts that come down here," Zimmer said.

A special bow tie flag was also seen at the 18th hole, serving as a reminder of Nick Gilbert's impact and the mission behind the day.

The Rocket Classic continues through Sunday at Detroit Golf Club.