Both parents of toddler found with loaded handgun at Canton daycare to be arraigned

Both parents of a child who was in possession of a loaded handgun at his daycare center in Canton Township are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, the Canton Public Safety Department says.

Officers responded to the Children's World Early Learning Center on Monday and collected a firearm that was found with a toddler, officials say.

Authorities had confirmed that one of the child's parents is a police officer in a neighboring community and that the gun was not a service weapon.

The parents are scheduled to be arraigned by Judge Joe Barone at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the 35th District Court in Plymouth, authorities say.

Canton Police Chief Joseph Bialy commended the daycare staff for responding quickly to the incident.

In a statement to CBS News Detroit, Children's World Early Learning Center said: