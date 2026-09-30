Both parents of toddler found with loaded handgun at Canton daycare to be arraigned
Both parents of a child who was in possession of a loaded handgun at his daycare center in Canton Township are scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday, the Canton Public Safety Department says.
Officers responded to the Children's World Early Learning Center on Monday and collected a firearm that was found with a toddler, officials say.
Authorities had confirmed that one of the child's parents is a police officer in a neighboring community and that the gun was not a service weapon.
The parents are scheduled to be arraigned by Judge Joe Barone at 10 a.m. on Thursday in the 35th District Court in Plymouth, authorities say.
Canton Police Chief Joseph Bialy commended the daycare staff for responding quickly to the incident.
In a statement to CBS News Detroit, Children's World Early Learning Center said:
"We pride ourselves on being one of the safest centers in the Canton area. It is our priority. Although this incident was out of our control, we are very proud of our staff and especially the teacher who responded so quickly. It was an unfortunate incident. No one was hurt and all safety measures were followed. Because of our attention to safety and our strict adherence to protocols, we avoided what could have been a tragedy."