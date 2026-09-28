Toddler brings loaded gun to Canton Township daycare, police say

Police have launched an investigation after a toddler was found with a loaded gun at a daycare in Canton Township.

According to the Canton Police Department, officers responded to the facility Monday morning and collected the firearm. Police say the child's parent was arrested. It is unclear how the child got hold of the gun and who the firearm belongs to.

Police say that when the investigation is complete, the case will be forwarded to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office for review.

"The Canton Police Department wishes to assure the community that there is no ongoing threat associated with this incident. The Canton Police Department remains committed to thoroughly investigating all weaponsrelated offenses, taking these matters with the utmost seriousness," Canton police said in a statement.

Police did not release any additional information at this time.