Border agents arrest Mexican nationals in Auburn Hills

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Detroit border agents have arrested two Mexican nationals in Auburn Hills, one was wanted for sexually assaulting a child.

Detroit Sector Border Patrol agents made the arrest on Oct. 27 near interstate 75 and Walton Boulevard. Their target was a 38-year-old Mexican national wanted for criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13.

At the same time, they arrested a 42-year-old Mexican national for illegally re-entering the United States.

Border agents say both Mexican citizens had already been removed from the country four times.

The person wanted for sexually assaulting a child was turned over to Oakland County's Fugitive Apprehension Team. The other was taken to the U.S. Border Patrol Station in Detroit.

"Detroit Sector remains vigilant against threats to our community and national security," Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said in a statement. "I am extremely proud of the agents who took these criminals off the street and assisted Oakland County in their pursuit of justice for such a serious predatory offense involving a child. Detroit Sector will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to ensure our communities are safe."

Border agents are asking anyone with information on suspicious activity to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol Border Watch phone number at 800-537-3220