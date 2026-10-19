Bond set at $1 million each for 3 charged after Canton Township shooting that injured toddler

Bond was set at $1 million each for three people charged after a burst of gunfire injured a 1-year-old girl at a home in Canton Township, Michigan, court records show.

A fourth person was also taken into custody, but police did not provide that individual's name, pending arraignment.

The toddler was struck twice by gunfire that rang out at about 12:57 a.m. Oct. 1 at the home on Old Michigan Avenue in the West Point Mobile Home Park, which is southwest of the U.S. 12 and I-275 interchange. The child was standing in the hallway of the home at the time of the shooting, her grandmother Annie Stephens said later.

The toddler was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is recovering.

Authorities said early in the investigation that the shooting was a targeted situation, but did not specify who may have been the intended target.

The Canton Police Department said they worked with multiple agencies, including federal and state authorities, to identify four suspects believed to be connected to the incident. Canton officers then served search warrants on Oct. 15 at locations in Canton, Ypsilanti and Detroit, locating several firearms, some of which have been confirmed to be stolen.

Four people were taken into custody as a result of the search warrants, police said. They are a 23-year-old from Ypsilanti, a 19-year-old from Canton, an 18-year-old from Canton and a 19-year-old from Detroit. The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office then reviewed the cases and authorized charges.

These three people are all lodged in the Wayne County Jail with bond set at $1 million each after arraignment proceedings in 35th District Court:

El-Hadji Doumbouya, 23, of Ypsilanti, faces six charges, including conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder and conspiracy to assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 30; the preliminary exam is set for Nov. 6.

Jaylen Jackson, 19, of Canton, faces 14 charges including assault with intent to murder and conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 30; the preliminary exam is set for Nov. 6.

Seth Priester, 18, of Canton, faces 14 charges, including assault with intent to murder and conspiracy to commit assault with intent to murder. A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 30; the preliminary exam is set for Nov. 6.

Agencies that assisted in the investigation included the Western Wayne Special Operations Team, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Northville Township Police Department, the Livonia Police Department, and the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

The Youth Peace & Justice Foundation in Texas, also known as the Uvalde Foundation for Kids, offered a reward for information in the investigation.

The above video originally aired on Oct. 1, 2026.