Bomb threats at Metro Detroit Walmart stores possibly linked to similar threats nationwide

(CBS DETROIT) - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says bomb threats made against three Metro Detroit Walmart stores Monday may be part of a nationwide effort to disrupt the retail chain.

According to the sheriff's office, Walmart stores in Rochester Hills and White Lake Township received threatening phone calls around 11 a.m. Monday. A male caller threatened to blow up the store unless a cash ransom was paid. The stores were immediately evacuated and deputies along with explosive detection K9s were dispatched to the stores.

The Rochester Hills Walmart is located at 2500 South Adams Road and the White Lake Township Walmart is at 9190 Highland Road.

The sheriff's office says a similar threat was called into a Walmart in Canton on Monday.

"We've seen similar things happen in different parts of the country," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release. "In the other threats, they were not credible. But out of an abundance of caution, explosive-detection dogs were sent to check the stores. We will be working with other authorities locally and nationally to investigate."

No explosives were discovered at either the White Lake Township or Rochester Hills locations and both locations were expected to reopen later Monday afternoon.