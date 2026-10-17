Walmart in Taylor evacuated after bomb threat; nothing found

Police in Taylor, Michigan, say a bomb threat prompted the evacuation of a Walmart in the city Saturday evening, adding that law enforcement found nothing while searching the store.

According to officials, a caller told police that several bombs had been planted at the Walmart, which is located on the 7500 block of Telegraph Road.

Michigan State Police bomb-sniffing dogs searched the store and found nothing, police said.

Detectives are conducting search warrants in an effort to track down the individual who called, according to officials.