Boil water advisory continues for New Haven residents affected by water main break

A boil water advisory continues in the New Haven, Michigan, area, where a 36-inch water main was disrupted by a contractor.

The water main break happened during utility work Tuesday. By that evening, the entire village of New Haven, along with some nearby Lenox Township residents, were under a boil water advisory as the water main break had led to a drop in water pressure.

The circumstances led to school closures on Wednesday for New Haven Community Schools and Merrit Academy in New Haven.

New Haven schools decided to reopen for Thursday. The school district made arrangements for pizza delivery for student lunches at buildings affected by the water main break; with the food service staff preparing a gluten-free meal option. Families also were encouraged to provide bottled water for their students, as the water faucets would not be available.

In the meantime, the Great Lakes Water Authority said its crews are making progress on repairs to the damaged water main on 24 Mile Road near Gratiot Avenue in Chesterfield Township. Repairs are expected to take a few days.

Water quality testing has begun to determine when the boil water advisory can be lifted.

When a boil water advisory is issued, the affected residents should not drink or use the tap water for preparing food or brushing teeth without boiling it first. Bring all tap water that needs to be used to a boil for one minute, then let it cool before using. As an alternative, businesses and residents can make arrangements for bottled water during those situations.