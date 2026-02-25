Boil water advisory issued for New Haven area over a water main break

Residents of New Haven, Michigan, and part of nearby Lenox Township, are under a boil water advisory because of a water main break.

The circumstances led to school closings for Wednesday in that part of Macomb County.

New Haven issued a boil water advisory at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday over the water main break along Gratiot Avenue near 24 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township. Lenox Township officials also said a boil water advisory is in place for water customers along Gratiot Avenue who are north of 30 Mile Road.

Area residents were alerted at 5:02 p.m. that a DTE subcontractor struck a 36-inch Great Lakes Water Authority transmission line; and the boil water advisory was issued later.

The Great Lakes Water Authority said it sent its emergency contractors to the area to isolate the water main and make repairs.

New Haven Community Schools are closed on Wednesday as the district reports the majority of its buildings do not have working toilets or sinks. Merritt Academy, a charter school in New Haven, also is closed on Wednesday.

Chesterfield Township has not issued a boil water advisory, but the township's website said local officials are staying in contact with GLWA.

New Haven has a population of about 6,000 people.