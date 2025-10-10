Boil water advisory lifted for Melvindale, city officials ask residents to flush hot water lines

A boil water advisory that was issued earlier in the week for Melvindale in Wayne County, Michigan, has been lifted.

City officials made that announcement Friday afternoon in social media post, adding "Thank you for your patience."

Residents should clear hot water pipes and their hot water heater of untreated water by running water through all of the faucets for about 15 minutes, assuming the household has a 40-gallon hot water tank, according to instructions provided by the city.

Water filters that may have been installed in refrigerators, faucets and water pitchers should be removed, discarded and replaced after fresh water is flushed through the lines.

The water distribution system in Melvindale experienced a loss of water pressure Wednesday morning, resulting in officials turning off the city's water supply. A boil water advisory was then issued until water samples tested at normal levels. Under a boil water advisory, residents and businesses have to boil the tap water for one minute before using it or make arrangements for alternative supplies of household water. There were drive-up water distributions to residents Wednesday and Thursday.

The above video originally aired October 8.