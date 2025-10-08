Watch CBS News
Local News

Water outage reported in Melvindale, students sent home early

By
Paula Wethington
Paula Wethington
Web Producer
Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.
Read Full Bio
Paula Wethington

/ CBS Detroit

Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories
Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories 04:00

The entire city of Melvindale, Michigan, was affected by a water service outage Wednesday, with schools dismissing students early. 

The City of Melvindale issued a notice to residents about noon saying, "there is currently a city wide water outage. We are aware of the issue and will update as soon as it is resolved." 

Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools issued a notice about 12:40 p.m. that its students would be dismissed early because of the water outage. Parents were asked to check their Parent Square accounts for additional instructions. 

Melvindale, which is in Wayne County, has a population of about 12,000 people. The school district serves about 3,100 students. 

The city is in the Great Lakes Water Authority service area.

This is a developing news story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details when they are available.

Paula Wethington

Paula Wethington is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She previously held digital content roles at NEWSnet, Gannett/USA Today network and The Monroe News in Michigan. She is a graduate of the University of South Carolina.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue