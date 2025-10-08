Water outage reported in Melvindale, students sent home early

Southgate police investigate deadly stabbing, Day 8 of government shutdown and more top stories

The entire city of Melvindale, Michigan, was affected by a water service outage Wednesday, with schools dismissing students early.

The City of Melvindale issued a notice to residents about noon saying, "there is currently a city wide water outage. We are aware of the issue and will update as soon as it is resolved."

Melvindale-Northern Allen Park Public Schools issued a notice about 12:40 p.m. that its students would be dismissed early because of the water outage. Parents were asked to check their Parent Square accounts for additional instructions.

Melvindale, which is in Wayne County, has a population of about 12,000 people. The school district serves about 3,100 students.

The city is in the Great Lakes Water Authority service area.

This is a developing news story. CBS News Detroit will provide additional details when they are available.