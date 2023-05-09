Watch CBS News
Body found in vacant Detroit home, police say

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a body was found in a vacant home on Tuesday.

The body, identified as a 30-year-old woman, was found at about 9 a.m. in the 14200 block of Saratoga Avenue.

Officials say the victim, who has not yet been identified, was fatally assaulted. There are no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

First published on May 9, 2023 / 6:17 PM

