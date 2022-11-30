Body found in trunk in Dearborn is missing Tennessee mother

Police say it began with a trip to pickup her daughter from school In Murfreesboro, Tennessee. But sadly, November 17th would be the last time anyone would see 31-year-old Eleni Kassa alive.

Over the next 10 days, many family and friends went to social media looking for anything that could point them not only to her, but a black 2020 Dodge Charger SRT that police believed she could have been traveling in.

Fast forward to Sunday, Nov. 27th, the suspect behind the wheel, confirmed as 36-year-old Dominque Hardwick, crashed into a home near the corner of Normile and Tireman Street while fleeing from police.

Hardwick was asked several times to get out of the vehicle, but that never happened. Instead, gunshots were exchanged with police. Police say Hardwick was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head they believe was self-inflicted.

And while Hardwick was not only the driver of the car they suspected to be carrying Kassa since she has been missing, Murfreesboro Police confirm Hardwick was also Kassa's girlfriend. According to police reports, Hardwick and Kassa have history.

In fact, Hardwick was arrested and charged in late August for aggravated domestic assault after nearly leaving Kassa with a broken jaw.

Preliminary autopsy results show Kassa died before the crash that led to her discovery.

Police suggest the motive could have stemmed from a domestic incident involving Hardwick but as Kassa's brother told Detroit Now News Tuesday, all possibilities are on the table as the investigation continues.