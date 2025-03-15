Watch CBS News
Body found after Detroit Fire Department responds to fire on Fairport Street

A body was found in the aftermath of a fire Saturday morning in Detroit, fire officials reported. 

Detroit Fire Department got a call about 7 a.m. reporting a house fire in the 12500 block of Fairport Street. On arrival, firefighters found a small fire in a vacant lot next to a home. 

After the fire was put out, the firefighters discovered a body and notified Detroit Police, who are now investigating the circumstances. 

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News Detroit for the latest information.    

