Body found at Detroit cemetery, police say

Police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday at a Detroit cemetery.

According to police, the body was found by someone visiting a loved one at the Mount Hazel Cemetery in the area of Clarita Street and Lahser Road. Police say the victim was wearing a ski mask and gloves and appears to be young.

The body has not yet been identified, but police believe the person is a Black male. DPD's homicide unit is at the scene investigating.

The cause of death is unknown.

