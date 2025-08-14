Watch CBS News
Body found at Detroit cemetery, police say

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

Police are investigating after a body was found on Thursday at a Detroit cemetery.

According to police, the body was found by someone visiting a loved one at the Mount Hazel Cemetery in the area of Clarita Street and Lahser Road. Police say the victim was wearing a ski mask and gloves and appears to be young.

The body has not yet been identified, but police believe the person is a Black male. DPD's homicide unit is at the scene investigating.

The cause of death is unknown.

This story is developing. Stay with CBS News Detroit as more information becomes available.

