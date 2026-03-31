Body found along Lodge Freeway in Detroit, Michigan State Police say

Part of the Lodge Freeway in Detroit was closed during Tuesday morning rush after Michigan State Police learned of a body found along the road.

The road closure was for all lanes of northbound M-10 / Lodge Freeway, between Seven Mile Road and Eight Mile Road in Wayne County. Michigan Department of Transportation issued the road closure notice at 6:06 a.m., the Lodge remained closed at 8:20 a.m.

MSP said the crew of a private ambulance service reported seeing the body along the right shoulder of the highway about 6 a.m.

Troopers are trying to identify the person and the circumstances involved.

CBS News Detroit has a crew on scene, and will provide updates on air and online as they are available.

Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports are at the MI Drive site.