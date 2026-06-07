Bloomfield Township police officer injured after patrol car rolls in crash

Officials are investigating after they said a Bloomfield Township, Michigan, police officer was injured in a rollover crash in the community on Sunday afternoon.

The two-vehicle collision happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of Telegraph and Lone Pine roads. Police said in a news release that the officer was "involved in a crash causing the patrol vehicle to roll over."

The officer was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to officials. There were no other reported injuries.

Further details regarding the crash have yet to be disclosed by law enforcement.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story.