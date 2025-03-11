Bloomfield Township Police report its drug detection and tracker dog Max has died

Charges pending in hyperbaric chamber explosion; Gilchrist runs for governor; and more top stories

The Bloomfield Township Police Department in Michigan reports K-9 Max, who previously was on active service with the department, has died.

Max was assigned to Officer Follman, and served in the community from 2015 until 2023, the announcement said. His skill set included narcotics detection and tracking.

His "end of watch" date was Monday.

Bloomfield Township Police K-9 Max

"Max was not just a skilled drug detection and tracking dog; he was a true hero who made a lasting impact through his community involvement, including K9 demonstrations, school visits, and our annual open house," the social media post said.

"Max brought joy and dedication to every task, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Rest easy, Max — you were truly a good boy."

Photos posted previously on the department's Facebook page of Max on duty included visits to neighborhood parties and scout troops, wearing an elf hat in celebration of Christmas and greeting officers in a meeting.