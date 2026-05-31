Man killed in Bloomfield Township crash; drugs suspected to be factor, police say

A 30-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on Saturday night.

According to police, the incident happened near the intersection of Big Beaver Road and Woodward Avenue around 11:40 p.m. A motorist, identified as a male, ran a red light at the intersection, causing his vehicle to collide with a Toyota Camry and another vehicle, officials said.

The 30-year-old man, from Farmington, Michigan, was in the Camry at the time of the crash. Police said he died at the scene. The motorist in the other vehicle that was struck was not hurt.

Officials said the driver who ran the red light, whose age has yet to be disclosed, was taken to the hospital and was in stable condition on Sunday.

Drugs are suspected to be a factor in the collision, according to police.

As of Sunday, the incident is under investigation.