Bicyclist injured after being struck by car in Riverview

By Sara Powers

RIVERVIEW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A bicyclist has been injured after being hit by a car in Riverview on Saturday evening, police said. 

The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, near Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road. 

The Riverview Fire Department transported the bicyclist to a local hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

No other information has been given at this time. 

First published on January 23, 2023 / 11:11 AM

