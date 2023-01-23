Bicyclist injured after being struck by car in Riverview
RIVERVIEW, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A bicyclist has been injured after being hit by a car in Riverview on Saturday evening, police said.
The incident happened just after 6 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, near Fort Street and Pennsylvania Road.
The Riverview Fire Department transported the bicyclist to a local hospital, where they are being treated for their injuries.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
No other information has been given at this time.
