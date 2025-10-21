Bicyclist dies after being struck by box truck in Westland, police say

A 25-year-old bicyclist died after being struck by a box truck in a crosswalk in Westland early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Police say the crash happened at around 5:57 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Wayne and Warren roads.

Westland police say an initial investigation shows the box truck was turning from southbound Wayne to eastbound Warren when it struck a southbound bicyclist in the crosswalk.

The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the box truck stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police say.

Anyone with information on the crash or who may have witnessed the crash is asked to call the Westland Police Department Traffic Bureau at 734-722-9633.