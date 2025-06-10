About 700 gallons of cooking oil headed to Better Made factory in Detroit ends up spilling to ground

About 700 gallons of cooking oil spilled onto the ground during an accident involving a tanker truck in Detroit.

The accident happened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, during a cooking oil delivery to the Better Made Snack Foods factory at 10148 Gratiot Avenue, the Detroit Fire Department reported. The company is known for its chips and snacks.

Detroit Fire Department's Engine 46 took the initial call to the location on Gratiot Avenue near the factory, with firefighters remaining on scene about 2:30 p.m. The Fire Marshal Division was also notified.

None of the cooking oil went into the sewer, the fire department said. The trucking company is handling cleanup and remediation.

The remaining oil in the tanker was to be offloaded to another tanker.