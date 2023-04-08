A holiday treat: The best of CBS News Detroit from April 3-7

(CBS DETROIT) - From a behind-the-scenes looks at Michigan-made chocolate Easter bunnies to University of Michigan Dearborn students bridging cultures and faith to raise money for earthquake relief, the CBS News Detroit team was busy telling the stories that matter to you.

Here are some of the best stories from the CBS News Detroit team this week:

A look at Michigan-made chocolate Easter bunnies at MGM Grand Detroit

Candy aisles across the nation have been stocked for weeks with chocolate Easter bunnies in honor of the upcoming holiday.

To understand what it takes to make those delicious treats, CBS News Detroit shadowed the chief executive chef at the MGM Grand Detroit and found out it's much more shaking than stirring.

To make custom chocolate bunnies, MGM Grand Detroit uses a new chocolate tempering machine that holds up to 24 pounds of chocolate. The company also uses milk chocolate made with cocoa beans from Ghana.

Pastry chefs have produced 500-plus bunnies for sale at Detroit Central Market and The Roasted Bean inside MGM Grand Detroit.

U of M Dearborn embraces AI, opts out of detection software

While the latest artificial intelligence tools have many schools searching for a new way to keep students honest, the University of Michigan in Dearborn says they are willing to do without a new AI cheating detector software.

"We always been hearing, AI is coming. AI is coming. It's no longer, AI is coming. It's now, AI is here," said campus coordinator for digital education Christopher Casey.

Casey says some fear artificial intelligence and its capabilities, but educators at their Dearborn campus are embracing it.

"We think students are probably going to be using this in the real word so we want to try to expose them to it as part of their education," he said.

However, what Casey says the campus is shutting down is the idea of AI detectors.

Judge rejects Crumbley parents' request to attend son's hearing

A judge has rejected a request from the parents of the Oxford School shooter to attend their son's hearing that will determine if he has a chance at parole or if he will get life in prison.

On Wednesday, April 5, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews denied the request from James and Jennifer Crumbley's attorneys but did not give a reason for rejecting the request.

A Miller hearing for Ethan Crumbley is scheduled for May 1 before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe. Miller hearings are required to occur when a juvenile faces a life sentence without parole.

In October, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, almost a year after the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured six others and a teacher.

Benton Harbor man wins $3 million wrongful termination suit against O'Reilly Auto Parts

A Benton Harbor man, wrongfully terminated for reporting sexual harassment in the workplace, was recently awarded nearly $3 million in damages.

"It's not every day you have a situation where a male employee [stands up] for a female who's being harassed and ends up being terminated," said Brian Farrar, an employment attorney.

Jeramiah Glowacki was terminated Jan. 30, 2020. He lost his job as a district manager at O'Reilly Auto Parts after reporting sexual harassment. Farrar represented Glowacki in court.

"What was so surprising to us from day one was the fact that all of these other managers knew about the sexual harassment and did nothing," Farrar said.

It took Glowacki reporting the harassment twice before action was taken. Not only did the regional manager accused of misconduct lose his job, but Glowacki did too.





U of M Dearborn students bridge cultures, faiths to raise funds for earthquake relief at 10th annual Ramadan Fast-a-Thon

From Quran recitation and teaching it's translation, to bringing folks of all backgrounds fasting together, the University of Michigan-Dearborn's Muslim Student Association held its 10th annual Ramadan Fast-a-Thon Tuesday.

There, more than 200 students participated in a day of fasting that would end in a traditional iftar meal. On one side sat all the men. On the other, the women. In between, a wall divider to separate the two as often practiced to allow women a safe space and to free anyone from all distraction.

Within each space, a prayer card sat on each table teaching folks the proper way to break their fast, with a dua (a prayer), water and then a date.

But before it was time to dig in, many took the time to get a prayer in. When they finished, it was then time to replenish with food for all.

A behind-the-scenes look at Detroit's traffic sign shop

Detroit's first female sign shop supervisor is giving CBS News Detroit a behind-the-scenes look at her operation located at Fenkell and Linwood on the city's west side.

"It's a lot, and Detroit is a very large city," said traffic sign shop supervisor Monique Walthall. "People don't realize how large Detroit is, but it is, and we maintain all those signs."

Walthall spearheads this entire operation. She's the first woman in Detroit's history to do it, but she hopes she isn't the last.

"People ask me what I do and I jokingly say, I work in signs, miracles, and wonders," Walthall said. "[As a woman], you can run a business, especially in a man's world."

Walthall supervises a team of about 30 people tasked with creating and installing more than 20,000 signs throughout the city each year, despite being short staffed.





Here's a list of concert tickets that go on sale Friday for Metro Detroit shows

Here's a list of concert tickets that go on sale this weekend for shows coming to the Metro Detroit area.

The list includes concerts at 313 Presents venues, including Little Caesars Arena, the Fox Theatre, Comerica Park, Pine Knob Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

For information on ticket sale dates, venue and the date of the concert, check out this list:

On Sale: Friday, April 7



Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Concert Date: Thursday, June 22, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Friday, June 23, 8 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Saturday, July 8, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Friday, Aug. 11, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Tuesday, Aug. 22, 7 p.m.

Venue: Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Concert Date: Friday, Oct. 20, 7:30 p.m.

Venue: Little Caesars Arena

For more information on these shows and to purchase tickets, visit here.