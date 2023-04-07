Judge rejects Crumbley parents' request to attend son's hearing

(CBS DETROIT) - A judge has rejected a request from the parents of the Oxford School shooter to attend their son's hearing that will determine if he has a chance at parole or if he will get life in prison.

On Wednesday, April 5, Oakland County Circuit Judge Cheryl Matthews denied the request from James and Jennifer Crumbley's attorneys but did not give a reason for rejecting the request.

A Miller hearing for Ethan Crumbley is scheduled for May 1 before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe. Miller hearings are required to occur when a juvenile faces a life sentence without parole.

In October, Ethan Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges, including terrorism and first-degree murder, almost a year after the Oxford High School shooting that killed four students and injured six others and a teacher.

Crumbley, who was 15 years old at the time of the shooting on Nov. 30, 2021, admitted to killing Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Hana St. Juliana and Justin Shilling.

On March 23, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled that there was enough evidence to send the Crumbley parents to trial on the involuntary manslaughter charges. The parents are accused of not getting their son the necessary help and instead bought him the gun that was used the day of the shooting and did not take him home from school the morning of the shooting when school authorities were concerned about his drawings.

The parents remain in Oakland County Jail and have not had contact with their son.

